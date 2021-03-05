Jay Blahnik, Apple’s senior director of health technologies at Apple, gave a tour of the company’s three-story Fitness+ studio (via Men’s Health).

Inside The Studio

Outside the door of the studio is a quote that says “Please be responsible for the energy you bring into this space.” Every month a different team member picks a new quote or mantra.

Inside, seven robotic cameras surround the instructors as they record a new session for the Fitness+ app.

We want these workouts to be magical. We’re creating a piece of art, a piece of inspiration, a piece of motivation. Many people might not think about the importance of lighting a cycling class differently than a yoga class, but we think it makes a difference.

Mr. Blahnik says the team spent several years developing the Fitness+ experience, from the type of lighting used for workout categories to the right camera POV so viewers can see what their body should be doing during a workout.

