Developers who sent back their Developer Transition Kit (DTK) Mac mini have started to receive US$500 credit, MacRumors reported. It follows them being emailed instructions on sending back the device last week.

Apple Wants Developer Transition Kit Mac Minis Back by End of March

Outside of the U.S. program participants are receiving the equivalent amount in their own currency. Interestingly, in some countries, this apparently comes in at less than they actually paid to be part of the program, which was designed to help the move to Apple Silicon M1 chips.

The DTKs is a Mac mini with an A12Z chip, 16GB RAM, a 512GB SSD, two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports, and an HDMI 2.0 port. Apple wants the device back by March 31.