Twelve South’s New ActionBand is a Fitness Cuff for Apple Watch

The latest product from Twelve South is great for Apple Watch owners who run or walk while using the device. ActionBand is a soft, flexible, terry cotton band available for US$29.99.

Apple Watch Fitness Band

ActionBand has a protective frame to keep Apple Watch safe, secure and pressed against your skin to track your progress. By dedicating ActionBand to your Apple fitness routine, post workout, your favorite Apple Watch band will still be clean and dry. ActionBand includes one pair of machine-washable wristbands, one with an Apple Watch frame, one without.

Stretches so you can can wear it on your wrist or forearm

Protects and preserves your other premium Watch bands

Compatible with Apple Watch Series 4, 5, 6 & SE

Compatibility for Apple Watch Series 7 will arrive in the future.