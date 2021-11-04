OWC Releases Thunderbolt Dual Bay U.2 for Desktop Storage

OWC has released the Mercury Pro U.2 Dual which offers up to 16TB of storage for creative pros, small office/home office users, students, and families. It’s available immediately in capacities from 0TB (add your own drives) starting at US$299.99 and 2TB, 4TB, 8TB, and 16TB models starting at US$549.00.

Mercury Pro U.2 Dual

The device utilizes Thunderbolt’s full 2800MB/s of data bandwidth to function nearly 6x faster than your typical SSD. Dual drive bays house two NVMe U.2 SSDs for streamlined, easy-to-manage RAID storage. Its plug-and-play design makes the OWC Mercury Pro U.2 Dual a convenient drive to use. Just connect the included Thunderbolt cable to your machine or OWC docking solution and start saving, editing, and sharing.

Blazing fast: Utilize Thunderbolt’s full 2800MB/s data bandwidth

Capacity up to 16TB: The only dual-bay solution with up to two NVMe U.2 SSDs

Cross Platform Compatible: Use the same drive between a Mac and a PC with OWC MacDrive for Windows

Additional Connectivity: Add up to five Thunderbolt devices, a display, or your choice of a USB-C or DisplayPort device via the second Thunderbolt USB-C port

Easy Drive Monitoring: Front panel activity LEDs offer an instant status update

Deployment Ready: Solutions undergo a rigorous multi-step performance certification

Worry-free: Up to 3 Year OWC Limited Warranty and lifetime support

An extra Thunderbolt USB-C port lets you daisy-chain devices to your OWC Mercury Pro U.2 Dual to expand your capabilities. Attach a 5K display or two 4K Thunderbolt displays. You can even place a USB device at the end of the chain.