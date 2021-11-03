Travis Scott ‘Astroworld’ Performance To Stream Exclusively on Apple Music [Updated]

[Updated November 8, 2021: A tragic crush occurred at this event, leaving at least eight people dead and others injured. Apple Music has responded and an investigation and legal action is ongoing.]

Travis Scott’s first show at Astroworld 2021 will stream exclusively on Apple Music. The set will take place at 7 pm PDT/4PM EDT on Friday, November 5.

See Travis Scott ‘Astroworld’ Performance on Apple Music

The rapper launched the festival in 2018, as a celebration of his hometown of Houston. Featuring rides, games, and special guests, it shares a name with an amusement park that used to be in the city, as well as his third studio album. The whole celebration will last a week this time around, ending with a two-day concert headlined by the rapper.





Apple Music hosting a growing number of streaming events. These include first listen events for new albums, and a listening party for Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ album.