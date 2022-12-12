Where to Check Out the Best Workouts of 2022 on Apple Fitness+

Apple is closing out 2022 with yet another chart, this time focusing on all of the best workouts over the year available in Fitness+.

The service is also focusing on meditations and workouts to help get users in the swing of the holidays, while also turning the Artist Spotlight to Bruce Springsteen.

Apple Fitness+ Provides ‘Best of 2022’ Workouts List and More

As we approach the end of the year, Apple is taking a look back throughout the months to some of its favorite workouts thanks to Fitness+. Spotted by 9to5Mac, the top workouts arrive from a variety of categories, including yoga, pilates, strength, cycling, mediation and more.

Users are able to view the “Best of 2022” by going to going to their Fitness app, selecting the Fitness+ tab and swiping down until they see the list. Additionally, below the Best of 2022 list is also a “Get into the Holiday Spirit” section that features workouts that focus on the holidays. Considering what a stressful time the season can be, this is certainly useful for those that need a way to unwind.

There’s also a new Artist Spotlight series focusing on Bruce Springsteen. Featuring music focusing on The Boss, HIIT with Anja, Strength with Gregg, Cycling with Sherica and Treadmill with Scott will have music from Springsteen’s everlasting career.

Past Artist Spotlights also include Taylor Swift, ABBA, Queen, and K-Pop sensation BTS.

Taking a Look at the Service

Concerning Apple Fitness+, the service offers a variety of video and audio workouts through a subscription service. Available for $9.99 a month or $79.99 annually, users can receive a one-month free trial to the service. Additionally, those that purchase a new iPhone, Apple Watch, Apple TV or iPad can receive three-months of the service for free.

The service is currently available in the U.S., the U.K., as well as 19 other countries and territories.

While the service was exclusive to the Apple Watch, back in September, the company announced that iPhone users are now able to get in on the action as well. Fitness+ also now integrates with the Fitness app within iOS 16.

Are you excited to spend the end of the year with Apple Fitness+? Let us know in the comments.