Apple TV Remote Update Adds iPad Support, More

Apple’s slew of updates on Monday also included Apple TV Remote 1.1, which finally adds iPad support to the Apple TV remote control app. Previously, the app was limited to the iPhone and iPod touch.

The 1.1 update also added support for music lyrics and playlists, along with chapters, audio tracks, and captions for movies and TV shows. It also includes a beefed up “now playing” option with quick access to captioning, chapters, and more.

Apple TV Remote 1.1 is free and available for download at Apple’s App Store.