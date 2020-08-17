Apple told retail and customer support employees on Monday that it will increase the AppleCare+ subscription window up to one year amid sluggish sales of the service (via Bloomberg).

AppleCare+ Subscription

AppleCare+ is the premium-tier technical support package that covers accidental damage for Apple Watch, iPad, iPhone, and Mac. Customers will need their devices to be examined by an Apple retail employee before they can buy an AppleCare+ subscription to look for signs of damage.

This extended coverage applies to most countries and regions that currently support AppleCare+ except for Japan. Apple’s web page notes that in that country the time period is 30 days after a device purchase, although the page is likely to be updated with the new information.