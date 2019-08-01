CBS All Access Now Available on Apple TV Channels

CBS All Access is now live on Apple TV Channels, offering customers with offline downloads and a seven-day free trial (via Macrumors).

CBS All Access

CBS All Access is an ad-free streaming channel (at least through Apple TV) available for US$9.99/month. You can try it free for seven days to get a feel for the content and see if you want to stick with it.

It sounds like offline downloading it available for TV shows but not for movies. Live streaming is also available in the TV app.

