CES – Do a Little Bit of Everything with DoBox Portable Wireless Hub

LAS VEGAS – FruitDock Ltd showed the DoBox Portable Wireless Hub, a product we first covered when it was still on Kickstarter, on the show floor of CES. As you can see, it’s more than just a wireless hub.

On the Wireless side, the DoBox has both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi radios. On the Hub side is the plethora of ports on the DoBox, which includes Micro SD, USB-C. Audio Out, HDMI, USB (x2) and Ethernet. This means you get Connectivity to flash drives, hard drives, keyboard, mouse, Bluetooth, TVs, projectors, monitors or speakers, and can use them wirelessly.

The DoBox can be a Multimedia Player since you can output audio and video through the Audio Out and/or the HDMI port, as well as stream video from external storage connected to another port. The DoBox also has an 8000 mAh battery that can charge or be charged from the USB port.

You can also use the DoBox as a USB Hub by connecting to the USB-C port. The DoBox also provides storage, either the internal 32 GB or 64 GB RAM, or by expanding the RAM via the Micro SD slot. The DoBox can act as a Wi-Fi hotspot, by either sharing another Wi-Fi connection, or a hardware Ethernet connection. Finally, you can offer wireless File Sharing.

You can manage all of this by either using the DoBox app or by connecting to the DoBox via Wi-Fi.

DoBox is available now, priced at US$359 with 32 GB RAM, or US$399 with 64 GB RAM.