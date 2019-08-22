Want a Clean Apple Card? Here’s How

Want a clean Apple Card? Apple has a new support page that tells customers how to do just that.

Cleaning

Gently wipe with a soft, slightly damp, lint-free microfiber cloth. Moisten a soft, microfiber cloth with isopropyl alcohol and gently wipe the card.

Don’t use window or household cleaners, compressed air, aerosol sprays, solvents, ammonia, or abrasives to clean your titanium Apple Card. Some fabrics, like leather and denim, might cause permanent discoloration that will not wash off.

Storing

Store your titanium Apple Card in a wallet, pocket, or bag made of soft materials.

Place your card in a slot in your wallet or billfold without touching another credit card. If two credit cards are placed in the same slot your card could become scratched.

Don’t place or store your titanium Apple Card card near magnets. If your card is placed close to a magnetic latch on a purse or bag, the magnetic strip can become demagnetized.

Don’t place your titanium Apple Card in a pocket or bag that contains loose change, keys, or other potentially abrasive objects.

