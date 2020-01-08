Energizer SPOT LED Tag Lets You See and Find Your Furry Friend

LAS VEGAS, NV — Energizer is showing SPOT LED Tag for seeing and finding your furry friend, the latest entry in their Energizer Pets line, at CES 2020. Angela Born-Helmuth, International Sales Director, demonstrated this unique product.

The first feature of the SPOT LED Tag is the LED, which is visible up to 800 meters, comes in eight different colors, and can be set to steady or one of two flashing patterns. The tag is also IP65 water resistant, good since your pet may like to take a swim now and then. The tag is powered with a standard CR 2032 battery.

But if you can’t find your pet visually, someone who finds your pet can scan the QR Code on the back of the tag, which most phones can read with their camera app. This leads to the site spotledtag.com where you can either register your tag, or report a lost pet by scanning their tag. When the tag is scanned, a notification is sent to the owner with the GPS coordinates of the lost pet, so they know where to look.

Energizer SPOT LED Tag is available now for $24.99 USD