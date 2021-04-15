Apple’s Fitness+ service is expanding its program with three new categories: Workouts for Pregnancy, Workouts for Older Adults, and Workouts for Beginners. These will be available starting April 19.

New Fitness+ Workouts

Focused on helping women stay active during a healthy pregnancy and prepare for life with a new baby, the new Workouts for Pregnancy consist of 10 workouts across Strength, Core, and Mindful Cooldown. These are led by Fitness+ trainer and mom-to-be Betina Gozo.

Workouts for Older Adults help users stay active at any age with a focus on strength, flexibility, balance, coordination, and mobility. Led by Fitness+ trainer Molly Fox, this series includes eight workouts where Molly is joined by Gregg Cook for Strength, Dustin Brown for Yoga, Bakari Williams for HIIT, and Jhon Gonzalez for Dance.

Fitness+ is also expanding its team of trainers with a new Yoga and Mindful Cooldown trainer, Jonelle Lewis, and adding current Fitness+ trainer Anja Garcia to the HIIT team.

For guided walking workouts users will hear a new guest, Jane Fonda. She will share stories, photos, and a few of her favorite songs in the next episode of Time to Walk in honor of Earth Day.