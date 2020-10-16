Gorillaz is launching a four-part show on Apple Music called “Song Machine Radio” set to debut on the streaming service October 19. The musical collection supports their album “Strange Timez” releasing on October 23.

Gorillaz Apple Music Show

The first episode will appear on October 19 at 5PM ET, the second on November 6th at 3 p.m. ET, the third on November 23rd at 2 p.m. ET, and the fourth and final on December 9th at midnight ET.

Each band member, 2D, Murdoc, Noodle, and Russel, will host their own hour-long episode.

Gorillaz didn’t share too many additional details about the series, but the episodes will feature “personalized music selections, special guests, non-music discussions, and segments with Gorillaz co-founders Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett.” Along with discussing Strange Timez and their Song Machine Series, the group will reflect on their 20-year history.

Gorillaz will perform songs from their new album, and old songs, in a virtual concert “Song Machine Live” December 12 and 13.