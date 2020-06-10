RIP: Apple Discontinues iBooks Author July 1

In an email to users of iBooks Author Apple said that the tool is being discontinued on July 1. Writers should transition to Pages, where Apple will continue to add book creation features.

iBooks Author

iBooks Author will be available on macOS 10.15 and earlier for people who already have it installed. Books published to Apple Books using this tool will also continue to be available. The email:

Thank you for being a member of the iBooks Author community. We have some news to share with you about the future of book creation. Two years ago we brought book creation into Pages. With key features such as the ability to work on iPad, collaborate with others on a shared book, draw with Apple Pencil, and more, Pages is a great platform for making books. As we focus our efforts on Pages, ‌iBooks‌ Author will no longer be updated and will soon be removed from the Mac App Store. You can continue to use ‌iBooks‌ Author on macOS 10.15 and earlier, and books previously published to Apple Books will remain available. If you have ‌iBooks‌ Author books you’d like to import into Pages for further editing, we have a book import feature coming to Pages soon.

Apple has a support page for writers transitioning to Pages, and says a future update to the app will allow books to be imported. You can find Pages on the Mac App Store here.