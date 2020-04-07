iOS 13.4.1 Just Dropped With Bug Fixes for FaceTime

Apple just released 13.4.1 today for iOS and iPadOS and it fixes a number of bugs that people experienced in iOS 13.4.

Release Notes

Open Settings and go to General > Software Update to find it.

Fixes an issue where devices running iPadOS 13.4 could not participate in FaceTime calls with devices running iOS 9.3.6 and earlier or OS X El Capitan 10.11.6 and earlier.

Addresses an issue on iPad Pro 12.9-inch (4th generation) and iPad Pro 11-inch (2nd generation) where the flashlight may not turn on after tapping the Flashlight button in Control Center or on the Lock screen.

Addresses a bug with the Settings app where choosing Bluetooth from the quick actions menu on the Home screen would fail.

Further Reading

[Pixelmator Photo 1.2 for iOS Brings ML Match Colors]

[Confirmed: There is no U1 in 2020 iPad Pros]