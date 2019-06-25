iWork 5.1 for iOS Brings an Text Styles, Face Detection, More

Apple released iWork 5.1 versions for Numbers, Keynote, and Pages for iOS. It includes text styles, face detection, an enhanced 128-bit calculation engine, and more.

Choose Learn Spelling to add a word to the spelling dictionary.

Choose whether Apple Pencil is used to start drawing or to select and scroll — or toggle between these options via double-tap using a supported Apple Pencil.

Adjust the appearance of cell borders in tables.

Place images, shapes, and equations inline in text boxes so they move with text.

Customize lists by choosing from new bullet types, changing the size and color of bullets, creating custom bullets, adjusting indentation levels, and more.

Style your text by filling it with gradients or images, or by applying new outline styles.