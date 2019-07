A Japanese HomePod will launch this summer for ¥32,800 (US$302.48). Rumors suggested it would appear last year, but it hasn’t appeared until now (via Gizmodo).

Japanese HomePod

Apple hasn’t announced a date, but it will be available in white and space gray. Meanwhile in April the price of the HomePod dropped from US$349 to US$299 for the rest of the world.

The order page is live.

Further Reading:

[Apple Starts Chinese App Development Program]

[Japan Display Getting $100 Million Bailout From Apple]