Keira Knightley has pulled out of a film adaptation of “The Essex Serpent” on Apple TV+ over childcare concerns (via The Daily Mail).

Ms. Knightley was set to play as the lead role of Cora, who moves from Victorian London to a small village called Aldwinter in Essex after having been released from an abusive marriage. She investigates a rumor that a mystical created known as the Essex Serpent has returned.

Her representative told the Daily Mail she ‘had to unfortunately pull out’ of the project for ‘family reasons’. The spokesman said that because Covid cases were increasing in the UK – and additional lockdown and restriction rules are potentially being imposed – ‘there wasn’t a comfortable scenario for Keira that could be put in place for an extended period of childcare required for the four-and-a-half-month production’.

“The Essex Serpent” was scheduled to start filming in six weeks.