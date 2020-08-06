Apple released iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 for public beta testers in July, and on Thursday launched the macOS Big Sur public beta, previously only available for developers.

macOS Big Sur Public Beta

You can sign up to start testing the beta on Apple’s website. macOS Big Sur has been completely redesigned and it look similar to the design language for iOS. Everything is different from the Dock to Control Center. You see other features like:

Safari: Customizable start page, Privacy Report, extensions in the Mac App Store.

Messages: Pinned conversations, inline replies for groups, group photos, mentions, new Memoji, faster search.

Apple Maps: Guides, electric vehicle routing, indoor maps, cycling directions.

You can read The Mac Observer’s coverage of macOS Big Sur here.