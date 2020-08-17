The first competition series is coming to Apple TV+ with a recent order of “My Kind of Country” produced by Hello Sunshine, Jason Owen, and Izzie Pick Ibarra.

“My Kind of Country” will be a musical competition to search for country music talent from around the world. It will be executive produced by Done + Dusted, while Emmy Award-nominated Adam Blackstone will serve as musical director.

“My Kind of Country” will revolutionize the music competition genre with a fresh, new documentary sensibility. The hybrid series will break down cultural and musical barriers in the country music space, inviting innovative musicians to unleash their authentic voices and take center stage.

