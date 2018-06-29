This Dodecahedron Bluetooth Remote Controls All HomeKit Devices

Check out the Nanoleaf Remote. It’s a dodecahedron—and yes, D&D FTW!—that is a Bluetooth remote designed specifically for HomeKit devices and scenes. It’s unlike anything I’ve seen before, and I’m definitely intrigued.

Nanoleaf Remote

Here’s the basic idea. Each side of this device is tied to one your HomeKit scenes via the Nanoleaf app. Each side is numbered (come on, it’s a 12-sided die!), and the side that is UP is the active side. Want a different scene? Move the Nanoleaf remote to where that side is up.

Nanoleaf Light Panels

Nanoleaf’s main product are Nanoleaf Light Panels, triangular LED lights you can configure in whatever array you’d like. And while the Nanoleaf Remote comes pre-set out of the box with different scenes designed for its Light Panels, it will control all your HomeKit devices. As a HomeKit enthusiast, I love that and will probably review it.

The Nanoleaf Remote is US$49.99 and available now. Check out the promo video below.