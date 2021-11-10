New Apple Business Essentials Brings Device Management for Small Businesses

On Wednesday Apple announced Apple Business Essentials, a subscription service for small businesses. It covers device management, 24/7 Apple Support, and iCloud storage plans.

Apple Business Essentials is available as a free beta starting today in the US. The service will be fully available in the spring of 2022. Sign up for the beta here.

Apple Business Essentials

Plans can be customized to support each user with up to three devices and up to 2TB of secure storage in iCloud, starting at US$2.99/month, with optional AppleCare+.

IT managers can enforce critical security settings such as FileVault for full-disk encryption on Mac, and Activation Lock to protect devices that may be lost or stolen. When employees use a personal device at work, User Enrollment creates cryptographic separation for work data, to ensure employee data remains private.

A feature called Collections enable IT personnel to configure settings and apps for individual users, groups, or devices. When employees sign in to their corporate or personally owned device with their work credentials, Collections automatically push settings such as VPN configurations and Wi-Fi passwords. In addition, Collections will install the new Apple Business Essentials app on each employee’s home screen, where they can download corporate apps assigned to them.