New Seasonal Colors for iPad Pro, iPhone cases, and Apple Watch Bands Arrive

Alongside a new iPad Pro and updated Mac mini, Apple released new Seasonal Colors for a host of accessories. They included Apple Watch Bands and cases for the iPhone 11 and iPad Pro (4th generation).

New Spring Seasonal Colors

The new colors iPhone and iPad Pro accessories include Peacock, Cactus, Grapefruit, and Surf Blue. Meanwhile, for Apple Watches, straps they include a new Vitamin C Sports Loop and a new Sunshine Sports loop. Nike and Hermes have also released updated bands for the Apple Watch. Prices start at $39.00 for the iPhone 11 cases, $99 for iPad Pro 12.9′ cases, and $49 for the Apple Watch bands. At the higher price range, there are new leather folio iPhone 11 cases for $129, and the Hermes Apple Watch bands go up to $489.