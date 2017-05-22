Nike Unveils VaporMax Flyknit Apple Watch Bands

Nike wants your Apple Watch to match your shoes, so the company is launching a new line Nike+ of sport bands. The “Day to Night” line match the company’s Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit running shoes with color coordinated Apple Watch Nike+ bands.

Like the current Apple Watch Nike+ bands, the Day to Night collection is perforated for better breathability. They’re available in four colors to match the Day to Night VaporMax Flyknit line, and you can buy the bands even if you don’t have the matching shoes.

The new Nike Sport Bands will be available June 1st for US$49. They’ll be at the Nike website, along with Nike and Apple retail stores.