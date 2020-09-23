Oprah Winfrey interviewed Mariah Carey for Apple TV+ series “The Oprah Conversation” and the episode is set to debut on Thursday (via THR).

The Meaning of Mariah Carey

Ms. Carey’s interview is a deep dive into her upcoming book “The Meaning of Mariah Carey.” In one clip, Ms. Winfrey mentions the book tells a story she has never heard before in all her previous interviews of Ms. Carey. It’s a story from her childhood about a girl who recognized Ms. Carey’s vocal talent:

We were walking down the street. I just started singing and she literally stopped and stared at me and said, ‘When you sing, it sounds like there’s music with you.’ It was a wonderful moment that I’ll never forget. She said it like a proclamation, almost like a prayer. They say God speaks through people and I’ll always be grateful for my little girlfriend speaking into my heart that day. She saw something special in me and gave it words and I believed her. I believe my voice was made of instruments, piano, strings, and flutes. I believed my voice could be music, all I needed was someone to see and hear me.

“The Oprah Conversation” can be found on Apple TV+, while Ms. Carey’s book can be preordered on Apple Books for US$14.99 and is expected on September 29.