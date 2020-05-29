Apple Reveals First Look of ‘Ted Lasso’ Comedy Series

Set to debut on August 14, Apple revealed a first-look from its upcoming comedy series “Ted Lasso.”

Ted Lasso Comedy

Jason Sudeikis and Bill Lawrence (“Scrubs”) serve as executive producers, and Mr. Sudeikis stars as Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to coach a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience coaching soccer.

The series is based on a pre-existing format and characters from NBC Sports. Warner Bros. Television, Universal Television, and Doozer Productions are all involved.

The series joins other recent additions to Apple TV+ like documentary series “Dear…”, romantic story “Little Voice”, documentary “Dads”, documentary series “Greatness Code”, and others.