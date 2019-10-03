Did China Ask Apple to Remove This Hong Kong Protest App?

Andrew Orr

@andrewornot
1 minute read
| News

Apple recently removed a Hong Kong protest app from the App Store, saying that it encouraged users to break the law. The question on everyone’s mind is: Did Apple do so by itself, or did the Chinese government ask/force Apple?

HKMap Live

The developers tweeted a response from Apple’s review team:

HKMap Live lets protesters track police activity in Hong Kong. Sound familiar? The developers pointed out that popular app Waze does something similar: It alerts drivers of police speed traps so they can be avoided. Does that mean Waze encourages illegal activity like speeding? If so, why hasn’t Apple removed it? It’s certainly a nuanced issue, and we’ll see if the ban remains or if Apple back tracks.

