Report: Apple Vision Pro Are Selling Like Hotcakes, Check Sales Numbers

While Apple’s $3,499 AR/VR headset isn’t for everyone, the sales numbers of the Vision Pro are impressive. In fact, the product set the sales chart on fire in the first couple of days, as the company nearly sold 180,000 units in pre-order sales, selling like (very expensive) hotcakes.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the company stocked around 80,000 units for launch day and the numbers aren’t slowing down, thanks to Apple fans with $3,499 at their disposal. Moreover, reports floating online suggest that Apple has sold nearly 200,000 Vision Pro units until now.

And now, with shipment dates stretching into March soon after pre-orders began and no inventory accessible in the Apple store, the Vision Pro is nearly sold out.

While we patiently wait for Apple to reveal the actual sales figure of the Vision Pro, if and when they actually do it, a prediction report from Statista suggests the company could ship around 350,000 units in the first year of the launch, reaching almost 1.5 million in year two.

That’s a significant number, but it’s easy to overlook in a world where millions of iPhones are sold on the day of release. If this prediction pans out to be accurate, Apple might do to headsets what the iPhone did to smartphones.

Anyways, if you’re planning to buy Apple’s first-gen AR/VR headset right now, some Vision Pro engineers believe you should wait for the fourth generation. We don’t know if and when the company plans to release the fourth-gen model—the first-gen released way later than Apple originally intended to.

However, if you can’t wait for too long and don’t want to invest $3,499, recent reports suggest Apple is already working on the next-gen variants of the Vision Pro which might be far less pricy than the current one.

