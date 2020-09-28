Roku announced on Monday that its Roku OS 9.4 update will roll out in the coming months, and it adds support for AirPlay 2 and HomeKit.

Roku OS 9.4

Mentioning “select 4K Roku devices” the announcement says with Roku OS 9.4 you can stream, control, and share content to your Roku from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Other features include:

Live TV Channel Guide – Have a Roku TV? Now you can watch free live TV directly from your home screen by selecting the “Live TV” input tile. This gives you one-click access to an easy to use program guide with over 115 free live streaming TV channels. If you have an antenna connected, you’ll be able to view a combined program guide with free streaming channels and over-the-air broadcast channels. Additionally, you can choose between two program guide views, including recently watched channels.

Helpful Hints for Roku Voice – Helpful hints will appear directly on the TV screen to inform you of voice commands you can use on your Roku device. These hints are designed to help you enjoy quick, simple control of your Roku device using a wide variety of voice commands. Roku Voice is available on compatible voice remotes or via the free Roku mobile app.

Surround level control for multi-channel audio – If you own Roku audio products with a multi-channel speaker configuration, you'll be able to adjust the volume of your rear surround speakers relative to the volume of your soundbar for sound levels that match your preference.

The Roku Channel app will also be updated, giving more people, including non-Roku users, a way to enjoy the company’s free entertainment offerings.