On Monday Apple announced that a documentary of Billie Eilish is coming to Apple TV+ in February 2021 titled “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry.”

Directed by award-winning filmmaker R.J. Cutler (“Belushi,” “The September Issue,” “The War Room”), the documentary will premier in theaters and on Apple TV+ in February 2021 in association with Interscope Films, Darkroom, This Machine and Lighthouse Management & Media.

