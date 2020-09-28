On Sunday, federal judge Carl Nichols of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia granted a preliminary injunction against a TikTok ban from the Trump administration (via NYT).

TikTok Ban

The ban was supposed to take effect Sunday at midnight, and it would have banned stores like Apple and Google from including it.

Lawyers for the app told Judge Nichols in a hearing on Sunday morning that forcing online stores to remove the app weeks before an election — and at a time of increased isolation because of the pandemic — would impinge on the rights of potential new users to share their views. TikTok had sought the preliminary injunction to temporarily halt the ban.

The court agreed, and the Commerce Department said it would comply with the injunction and has taken immediate steps to do so.