Manufacturer Foxconn has reportedly ramped-up production ahead of the expected launch of the iPhone 12 next month. Its enormous Zhengzhou factory is now running for a 24-hours-a-day, with overtime for staff mandatory and leave minimal.
iPhone 12 Production Goes 24-hour
One worker told the South China Morning Post:
We have been kept so busy for the past weeks because of the iPhone 12.
Thirty-three-year-old employee Wang Guofeng said:
You can earn 5,000 yuan to 6,000 yuan (US$880) per month, and if you work at the factory for more than 90 days, there’s a handsome amount of special pay.
More Devices Rumors
News of increased production came as further rumors about the forthcoming devices emerged. Well-known leaker Jot Prosser tweeted that the “first shipment…is going out to distributers on October 5th.”
There will be a 5.4-inch mini with 64GB, 128, and 256GB storage options. The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 will offer the same levels of storage. However, Mr. Prosser also said the Pro and Max versions will start at 128GB.