Manufacturer Foxconn has reportedly ramped-up production ahead of the expected launch of the iPhone 12 next month. Its enormous Zhengzhou factory is now running for a 24-hours-a-day, with overtime for staff mandatory and leave minimal.

iPhone 12 Production Goes 24-hour

One worker told the South China Morning Post:

We have been kept so busy for the past weeks because of the iPhone 12.

Thirty-three-year-old employee Wang Guofeng said:

You can earn 5,000 yuan to 6,000 yuan (US$880) per month, and if you work at the factory for more than 90 days, there’s a handsome amount of special pay.

More Devices Rumors

News of increased production came as further rumors about the forthcoming devices emerged. Well-known leaker Jot Prosser tweeted that the “first shipment…is going out to distributers on October 5th.”

Apple’s first shipment of final iPhone 12 units is going out to distributers on October 5th The shipment includes: iPhone 12 mini 5.4

(Definitely the final marketing name)

-64/128/256 iPhone 12 6.1

-64/128/256 Event on October 13, as I mentioned before. — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) September 29, 2020

There will be a 5.4-inch mini with 64GB, 128, and 256GB storage options. The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 will offer the same levels of storage. However, Mr. Prosser also said the Pro and Max versions will start at 128GB.