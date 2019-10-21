Ron D. Moore Talks ‘For All Mankind’

As the launch of Apple TV+ gets closer, more and more details are coming about the platform and the shows on it. Wired has an extensive piece on the platform, with a particular focus on For All Mankind by Battlestar Galactica creator Ron D. Moore.

For All Mankind ‘An Aspirational Show’

For All Mankind will be one of the centerpiece shows of Apple TV+. It tells the story of what might have happened had the space race never ended. For example, it includes congressional hearings attended by a young senator Ted Kennedy. Consequently, he doesn’t go to Chappaquiddick and runs against Nixon in 1972.

“It’s an aspirational show,” Mr. Moore said. “It says, ‘Wouldn’t this have made us a better country and a better world if we had done all these things?’ Not just more Apollo missions, but the way we treated one another as human beings.”

Join Apple, Call Ron D. Moore

Elsewhere in the piece, Jamie Erlicht, one of Apple’s heads of worldwide programming, revealed that one of his first calls upon getting that job was to Mr. Moore. The showrunner revealed he had wanted to be an astronaut himself but started wearing glasses as a child “and poof, it was gone.”