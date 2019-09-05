Apple Furthers its Research Studies With SensorKit

In addition to ResearchKit and CareKit, Apple is said to be building a new framework for research studies called SensorKit (via 9to5Mac).

Citing “people familiar with its development” Mr. Rambo mentions that like the other two study kits, SensorKit will let developers integrate data device sensors into their apps.

Apps using the framework will get access to a large array of sensors, including ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, location metrics, keyboard metrics, pedometer, Apple Watch heart rate, Apple Watch wrist detection and even usage reports for apps. The latter could enable third-party screen time apps to be developed without getting in trouble with App Review.

A new app from Apple called Research is also reportedly in the works, which would act as a hub for users to consolidate their participation in various scientific studies. SensorKit is said to be in advanced development, so it’s possible Apple will announce it at the iPhone event next week.

