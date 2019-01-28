Apple Could Launch a Gaming Subscription Service

Rumors suggest that Apple plans to launch a gaming subscription service described as a “Netflix for games” (via Cheddar).

[How to Optimize Your Mac for Gaming]

Apple TV Gaming

Cheddar cites five anonymous sources that said Apples started talking with game developers about a gaming subscription service in the second half of 2018. Apple could also act as a gaming publisher.

We know that Apple has thought about gaming for a while. Early in 2018 patents surfaced that mentioned “next-gen gaming technology” and included updating the Apple TV logo trademark with gaming references.

See: [An Apple Patent Hints at an Apple TV Gaming System]

Gaming is a huge market and this could be a valuable addition to Apple’s Services business. The Apple TV just needs a proper gaming console.