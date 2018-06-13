Apple Watch Series 4 Rumors Include No Buttons and Improved GPS

The rumor mill is buzzing about the next version of the Apple Watch. These Apple Watch Series 4 rumors discuss improved GPS, as well as solid-state buttons similar to that on the iPhone 7 and higher.
Apple Watch Series 4 Rumors
Here are the biggest rumors so far:
- A new buttonless design. Ming-Chi Kuo suggests the new model will have a “more trendy form factor design.”
- A bigger screen along with the new design.
- Improved battery life.
- Improved GPS.
- New health tracking sensors (another Kuo rumor).
We’ll update this article if we hear of any new rumors. The new model is expected to launch alongside new iPhones this September.