iOS 13 Could Include Dark Mode, Smarter Mail, and More

A fresh batch of iOS 13 rumors has dropped this morning. Guilherme Rambo cites “people familiar with the development of the operating system.” As with all rumors, take it with a grain of salt (via 9to5Mac).

iOS 13

So far, the biggest iOS 13 rumor is that it will be an iPad-focused one like iOS 11 was. Supposedly, Apple changed its plans and brought bug fixes and stability with iOS 12, and saved the big changes for iOS 13. Here are some of the new features that could be coming:

Dark Mode

Multitasking (multiple instances of an app)

Undo gesture

iPad Safari always displaying desktop versions of websites

Built-in font management

Mail upgrades: Emails automatically sorted into categories like marketing, travel, purchases, etc., and a Read Later queue.

Gestures that make it easier to select multiple items

New volume HUD

Redesigned Reminders app

Better “Hey Siri” rejection for background noise like laughter and crying babies

Better multilingual support for keyboards and dictation

More in-app printing controls

It sounds like a great list and I hope every single one is true.

