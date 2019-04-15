iOS 13 Could Include Dark Mode, Smarter Mail, and More

A fresh batch of iOS 13 rumors has dropped this morning. Guilherme Rambo cites “people familiar with the development of the operating system.” As with all rumors, take it with a grain of salt (via 9to5Mac).
iOS 13
So far, the biggest iOS 13 rumor is that it will be an iPad-focused one like iOS 11 was. Supposedly, Apple changed its plans and brought bug fixes and stability with iOS 12, and saved the big changes for iOS 13. Here are some of the new features that could be coming:
- Dark Mode
- Multitasking (multiple instances of an app)
- Undo gesture
- iPad Safari always displaying desktop versions of websites
- Built-in font management
- Mail upgrades: Emails automatically sorted into categories like marketing, travel, purchases, etc., and a Read Later queue.
- Gestures that make it easier to select multiple items
- New volume HUD
- Redesigned Reminders app
- Better “Hey Siri” rejection for background noise like laughter and crying babies
- Better multilingual support for keyboards and dictation
- More in-app printing controls
It sounds like a great list and I hope every single one is true.
