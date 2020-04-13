iPhone 12 Could Have Flat, Stainless Steel Design

A report today suggests that the iPhone 12 could have a flat design similar to the iPhone 5 and 2020 iPad Pro, and also feature stainless steel edges (via Bloomberg).

iPhone 12

Citing unknown sources, the report says that the high-end iPhone 12 models will have a flat screen, flat stainless steel edges, and a smaller notch. This would be a major redesign for the iPhone that we haven’t seen since the iPhone X introduced the notch.

Mark Gurman refers to these models as iPhone Pro, and they will keep the current three-camera system on the back, and adopt the LiDAR sensor introduced with the 2020 iPad Pro. They could also have a slightly bigger screen than the iPhone Pro Max, which is 6.5-inches.

Next, Apple is developing a cheaper version of the HomePod that would be half the size of the current model, although it would have the same design. Apple could position this as a competitor to Amazon’s Echo Dot.

Finally, the rumored Apple Tags used to keep track of physical objects could be bundled with a leather sleeve and a keychain so it can be attached to things.

Further Reading

[Samsung and LG to Supply iPhone 12 OLED Displays]

[App Sale: EXIF Viewer by Fluntro is Currently Free]