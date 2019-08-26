Possible Apple Watch Series 5 Spotted on Instagram

The Apple Watch Series 5 is set to launch this fall, and we may have gotten an early peek at it via Instagram.

Apple Watch Series 5

The model number is A2157, which is a number included in recent documentation Apple filed this week with the Eurasian Economic Commission. Additionally, leaked parts of watchOS 6 suggest that the Apple Watch Series 5 could be available in new titanium and ceramic materials.

The watch in the photo looks similar to the Apple Watch Series 4, so we probably shouldn’t expect physical design changes.

