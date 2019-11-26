Servant Will Return to Apple TV+ For a Second Season

The first episodes of Servant have not landed yet. However, Apple has already renewed the M Night Shyamalan directed show for a second series (via Den of Geek).

‘Servant’ Signed up Alongside Other Key Series

All five new major Apple TV+ original series have now been renewed for a second go. Apple has been keen to sign-up the likes of For All Mankind and The Morning Show in a bid to retain subscribers, especially when the free year for most people ends.

Servant premiered last week. Stars Tony Kebbell, Lauren Ambrose, and Rupert Grint attended the glamorous New York event. The first three episodes will be available on Apple TV+ on Thursday, 28th November. Further episodes will arrive every Friday.