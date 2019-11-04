Stephen King Appears to be Enjoying ‘The Morning Show’

Not all the reviews for the Apple TV+ shows have been good. However, The Morning Show has found a fan in horror author Stephen King.

‘The Morning Show is ‘Instantly Involving’

Mr. King tweeted that he had been enjoying the show, which stars Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Steve Carell. He said it was “instantly involving” and had “characters you care about” and “acted with elan.” It is worth noting that the author might have good reason to be a fan of Apple TV+. His novel, Lisey’s Story, is going to be adapted for the platform.

THE MORNING SHOW: Instantly involving, characters you care about, professionally made, acted with elan. What's not to like? — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 4, 2019

Mr. King couldn’t help but notice the large number of people involved in making the show as well.