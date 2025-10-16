Steve Jobs Honored with U.S. Innovation $1 Coin

A new collector coin will put Steve Jobs on official United States currency in 2026. The $1 American Innovation release features a young Jobs seated against rolling California hills, captured in a reflective moment of intent. The inscription reads “make something wonderful,” a line that distills the philosophy that guided his product decisions.

Designers chose familiar visual cues that many people still associate with Jobs today. The portrait shows a turtleneck, jeans, and sneakers, arranged with quiet precision rather than nostalgia. The look fits the scene’s message about translating complex technology into tools that feel almost natural.

The reverse typography frames Jobs with “UNITED STATES OF AMERICA” and “CALIFORNIA,” placing invention within a specific geography and civic tradition. Additional inscriptions include “STEVE JOBS” and “MAKE SOMETHING WONDERFUL,” which together turn a private mantra into a public artifact. You will recognize how the words lean into clarity rather than ornament.

Collectors will find several purchase options when sales begin in 2026. Individual coins are set at $13.25, while a four-coin set will cost $27.50. Larger rolls of 25 and bags of 100 will also be available for those building deeper series collections.

How the series frames American invention

This coin continues a multi-year program celebrating American innovation across all fifty states. The California selection highlights a founder who linked design discipline with mass-market impact. The choice signals how personal computing moved from hobbyist corners into global culture through deliberate simplicity.

The scene of oak-covered hills does more than decorate a federal token. It places Jobs within Northern California’s landscape, where technology and counterculture often met. The composition suggests how environment can sharpen focus and turn ideas into durable products.

Public memory often reduces Jobs to product launches and keynote lines. This design broadens that frame by capturing the quieter act of thinking before building. The resulting coin invites you to hold a small, precise reminder of an unusually large influence.

Apple’s own messaging has long prioritized clarity and restraint in language. The coin’s quoted phrase, “make something wonderful,” mirrors that approach with careful understatement. You can read it as advice, a standard, and a challenge in four simple words.