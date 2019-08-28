T-Mobile Offers Free Mobile Hotspot For Customers of Other Carriers

T-Mobile is offering the customers of other carriers a deal: A free mobile hotspot with a free data plan lasting 30 days or 30 GB, whichever comes first.

The offer is part of T-Mobile’s Test Drive program. This is meant for customers of other carriers to see how T-Mobile speeds and network coverage compare with others. The carrier says it “covers” 326 million people with LTE, which would be 99% of Americans. Here’s how you can get the hotspot:

Sign up for T-Mobile Test Drive at www.t-mobile.com/testdrive. T-Mobile will send carrier customers a Coolpad Surf Device hotspot. For free. Turn on the hotspot, and it’ll connect to T-Mobile’s LTE network, and connect your Verizon, AT&T, Sprint, Xfinity Mobile or any carrier smartphone to it via Wi-Fi. Experience T-Mobile’s data coverage for up to 30 days or 30 GB, whichever comes first. After the trial, drop the hotspot off at any T-Mobile store or hand it off to a friend.

