Apple Pledges to Improve Siri Privacy, Starting by Firing 300 Contractors

Apple published an article promising to improve Siri privacy by making changes to its grading program. This article follows news that it fired 300 contractors in Cork, Ireland.

First, by default, Apple will no longer retain audio recordings of Siri interactions, and continue to use computer-generated transcripts to help Siri improve.

Second, users will be able to opt in to help Siri improve by learning from the audio samples of their requests. Those who choose to participate will be able to opt out at any time.

Third, when customers opt in, only Apple employees will be allowed to listen to audio samples of the Siri interactions. The team will work to delete any recording which is determined to be an inadvertent trigger of Siri.

