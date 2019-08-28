ProtonMail Will Now Give More Help to Law Enforcement

ProtonMail updated its transparency report earlier this month, saying that it will now give a bit more user data to law enforcement in “extreme criminal cases.”

Transparency Report

First, the company says that currently, it only complies with legally binding orders that have been approved by the Swiss government, and under Swiss law it would actually be an offense to comply with foreign requests without approval by Swiss authorities. Here is the new change (emphasis mine):

In addition to the items listed in our privacy policy, in extreme criminal cases, ProtonMail may also be obligated to monitor the IP addresses which are being used to access the ProtonMail accounts which are engaged in criminal activities. Under no circumstances will ProtonMail be able to provide the contents of end-to-end encrypted messages sent on ProtonMail.

“Extreme criminal cases” isn’t defined.

