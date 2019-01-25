T-Mobile Hotspot Intended for Rural Customers

The Coolpad Surf is a 600MHz T-Mobile hotspot intended to give broadband to rural customers.

Coolpad Surf

The Coolpad Surf is T-Mobile’s 29th 600MHz device. However, it’s the first mobile hotspot that supports Band 71, or 600MHz LTE. T-Mobile won this spectrum last year in an FCC auction.

It has a 2,150mAh battery that lasts up to 48 hours on standby and five hours of use on one charge. You can connect up to 15 devices on it. It costs US$72 (or finance it) and data plans start at US$10/month for 2GB of data, all the way up to US$85/month for 22GB of data.

You can buy the T-Mobile hotspot here.

