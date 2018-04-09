Should Tech Companies Sign a Security Pledge? Here Are The Ones That Haven’t Yet Signed

Groups like the ACLU, Fight for the Future, and Color of Change have put together a security pledge for tech companies to sign. The pledge involves how these companies handle customer data, and consists of five principles that companies should abide by.
Security Pledge
- Ensure Users Have Access to and Control Over Their Data
- Protect Our Data
- Limit the Data You Collect
- Ensure All Communities Receive Equal Protections
- Resist Improper Government Access and Support Pro-Privacy Laws
You can read more on the Security Pledge website, and also sign a petition demanding for change. So far, no companies have pledged yet, and the list of companies being asked include: Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Apple, WhatsApp, Instagram, Tumblr, Twitter, Amazon, Skype, LinkedIn, Snapchat, Reddit, Pinterest, eBay, Comcast, Charter, AT&T, Verizon, and CenturyLink.
Due to Apple’s stance on privacy, I’m betting the company will sign. Companies like Google, Facebook, and the carriers might sign it as a PR move, but in my opinion there’s no way in hell they will actually follow through. Maybe Tim Cook was right, and “well-crafted regulation” like the GDPR is our only hope as consumers at this point.