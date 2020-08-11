Apple revealed on Tuesday that its espionage thriller “Tehran” series will globally premiere on Apple TV+ September 25.

Tehran

In “Tehran” we learn the story of a Mossad agent who goes undercover on a mission in Tehran that places her and everyone around her in danger. The series stars Israeli actress Niv Sultan (“Flawless”), Shaun Toub (“Aladdin”), Shervin Alenabi “Baghdad in My Shadow”) Liraz Charhi (“A Late Quartet”) and Menashe Noy (“Big Bad Wolves,” “Gett: The Trial of Viviane Amsalem”).

Apple partner with Cineflix Rights and Kan 11 to co-produce the series. It’s created by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn, and directed by Daniel Syrkin. Executive producers include Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden, Shula Spiegel, Alon Aranya, Julien Leroux, Peter Emerson and Eldad Koblenz.