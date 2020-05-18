The 2020 Apple Watch Pride Bands Are Here

Apple unveiled its 2020 Apple Watch Pride Bands on Monday. For the first time, Nike has also produced a Pride edition of their Apple Watch Sports Band. There will be new faces too as part of watchOS 6.2.5.

Apple Watch Pride Bands And Celebrating Virtually

The new accessory is available now, for $49. It is “assembled by hand from individual strips of colored fluoroelastomer.” according to the description. The Nike version also costs $49.

June is Pride month around the world – a celebration of LGBTQ life and advocacy. Obviously, the usually brightly colored parades are amongst the millions of events stopped by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, there are plenty of virtual events going ahead.

Money from the sales of the accessories goes towards supporting LGBTQ support and campaign groups. In a new Apple feature, student advocate Elle Smith, who is involved in a group, commented: